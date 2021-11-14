Tricon Residential Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.