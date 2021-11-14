Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

