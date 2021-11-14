Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.