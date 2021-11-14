Truist Securiti Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.
Shares of GOCO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
