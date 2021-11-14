Truist Securiti Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of GOCO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

