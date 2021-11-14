Turing (TWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Turing to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TWKS opened at $30.74 on Friday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Get Turing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.