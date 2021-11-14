Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

