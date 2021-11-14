UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 211,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Transocean worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

