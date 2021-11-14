UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

