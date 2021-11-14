UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 479,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.