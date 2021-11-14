UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

