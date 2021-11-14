UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.27. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

