UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 100,241 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $627,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

