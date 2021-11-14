UBS Group Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $99.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.