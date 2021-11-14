UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 7,600” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

