Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $609.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $608.50 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.89. 280,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

