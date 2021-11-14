Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UNCY stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

