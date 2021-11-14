Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Reaches $70.06 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $58.54 or 0.00090575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $70.06 million and $2.54 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00073681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,694.56 or 1.00091682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.81 or 0.07107273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

