Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

