Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Walter William Boberg Sells 42,247 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$97,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 942,762 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,120.29.

Shares of URE opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.