Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.66. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 65,020 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

