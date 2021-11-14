Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 91,671.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 311,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 254,935 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.