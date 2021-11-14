Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Usio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.