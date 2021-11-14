VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,362,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $301.10 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $194.88 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.