Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA opened at $52.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

