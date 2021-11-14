Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.82% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $304.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.