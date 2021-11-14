Vanguard Group Inc. Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

