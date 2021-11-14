Vanguard Group Inc. Has $15.50 Million Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.27% of PlayAGS worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.