Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SMBC opened at $57.08 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

