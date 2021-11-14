Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

