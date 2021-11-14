Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 231,691 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,902,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,259 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.