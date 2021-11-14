Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 497,564 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.63% of VirnetX worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VirnetX by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VirnetX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.13 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.