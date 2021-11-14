Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

