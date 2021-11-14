Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.