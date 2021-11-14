Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.83 ($116.27).

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Varta stock traded down €2.10 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €114.50 ($134.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,530 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

