VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. VeChain has a market cap of $9.97 billion and $442.95 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010404 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009946 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

