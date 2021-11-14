Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

VGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

