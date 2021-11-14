Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.00

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 102,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.24 million and a PE ratio of 196.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

