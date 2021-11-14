Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 825,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Venus Concept worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

