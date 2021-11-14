Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) PT Lowered to $2.00

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

