VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

