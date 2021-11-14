VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,812.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,305.07 or 0.99600374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00590026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,322,625 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.