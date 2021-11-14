Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $10.16 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

