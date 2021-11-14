Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

VET stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.73. 1,744,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,815. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

