Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,782 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $154,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $187.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

