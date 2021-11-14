Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $61,995.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00416625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

