ViacomCBS (VIACA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ViacomCBS to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ViacomCBS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 14.36%. Given ViacomCBS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ViacomCBS pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $25.29 billion $2.42 billion 7.58 ViacomCBS Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.98

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 12.00% 14.20% 5.04% ViacomCBS Competitors 13.05% 18.40% 5.62%

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViacomCBS peers beat ViacomCBS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations, and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.