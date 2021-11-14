Vidya Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Vidya has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $57,405.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00220501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086894 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.