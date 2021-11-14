Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBBF. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.