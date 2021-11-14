Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,364 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

