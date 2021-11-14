Virtu Financial LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,553,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,592,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.